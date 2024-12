Vestas Development sells 277 MW wind portfolio in Italy

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has sold a 277 MW wind portfolio in Italy. This transaction demonstrates Vestas Development’s ability to continue developing viable, high-quality wind projects in Italy, one of its strategic markets in Europe.

The projects included in this portfolio have been developed by Vestas and are designed for Vestas technology.

“This sale demonstrates Vestas’ ability to continue generating and developing a high-quality project pipeline in Italy, which is key to accelerating the energy transition and bringing local benefits to the country’s communities,” said Leopoldo Versace, Vestas Senior Director and Head of MED Development.

The projects included in the portfolio and the customer have not been disclosed.

Vestas Development has around 28 GW of wind capacity in its pipeline and Vestas has secured 7 GW of firm projects from development activities. By developing new renewable energy assets, Vestas is helping to accelerate the transition to clean energy while also delivering significant benefits to local communities through green job creation and economic development.