Tunisia awards 500 MW of photovoltaic solar projects in tender

Tunisia has selected four photovoltaic projects totalling 500 MW in the first phase of the 1,700 MW call for tenders, with the best tariff being 0.029 euros per kWh.

Among the winners of the AO-01-2022 call for tenders are three 100 MW projects proposed by the developers: one by Qair International SAS on a site in El Ksar (Gafsa), another by Scatec ASA on a site in Mezzouna (Sidi Bouzid), and the third by Voltalia SA on a site in Menzel Habib (Gabes).

The fourth project, proposed by the State in the AO-03-2022 call for tenders, was awarded to Qair International, the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy reported on Friday. It will have a capacity of 198 MW and will be built at the Khobna Plant (Sidi Bouzid).

These projects are expected to come online in 2027 and generate around 1,000 GWh per year, approximately 5% of Tunisia’s national electricity production. The solar plants are estimated to save 250,000 tons of natural gas per year, worth approximately $125 million.

Under the same program, the ministry expects to receive bids for at least two wind projects, each with a capacity of 75 MW, by the end of March 2025.

Tunisia previously awarded five solar photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW in five governorates: 200 MW in Tataouine, 50 MW in Tozeur, 50 MW in Sidi Bouzid, 100 MW in Kairouan and 100 MW in Gafsa. These projects are expected to come online from 2025.