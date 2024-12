ScottishPower Renewables welcomes Taylor Woodrow to East Anglia TWO

ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia TWO offshore windfarm has given a further boost to the UK economy with confirmation that Watford-based Taylor Woodrow is the latest addition to the supply chain family for its £4 billon offshore windfarm off the coast of Suffolk.

The contract will see the leading construction company deliver the civil engineering works for the project’s onshore substation, which will include highway improvement works as well as landscaping and screening.

It is expected to support around 80 jobs during the duration of the contract.

The Taylor Woodrow contract is the latest in a series of supply chain announcements from ScottishPower Renewables on the back of its Allocation Round 6 auction success in September.

This includes a turbine supply contract worth more than £1 billion, which will see blades for the windfarm’s 64 turbines manufactured in Hull.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Manging Director for Offshore, said: “Taylor Woodrow has an outstanding reputation and successful track record of delivering vital infrastructure projects like this. It’s fantastic to welcome them on board and have them join our East Anglia supply chain family to support our onshore substation works.

“Our East Anglia TWO windfarm won’t just produce enough clean, green energy to power nearly one million homes; it will also support thousands of jobs during construction and create many permanent skilled jobs when it comes into operation – all of which means a further boost for the local economy.”

Phil Skegg, managing director of Taylor Woodrow, said: “Being part of the ScottishPower Renewables supply chain family is a great reward for our own team and builds on the successful work being done with other partners to provide vital infrastructure for the UK.

“As a business it is excellent to be partnering with an organisation with such vision and I know our people are excited to be part of what will be a prestigious development.”

The onshore substation works for East Anglia TWO will commence in 2025. The windfarm will come into operation in 2028.