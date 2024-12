Rosatom to build 100 MW wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan

Rosatom Renewable Energy, the wind energy division of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, has signed an investment agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to build and operate a 100 MW wind farm in the village of Kok-Moinok, located in the Issyk-Kul region. The agreement was formalized by Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan; Grigory Nazarov, General Director of Rosatom Renewable Energy; and Dmitry Andreyev, General Director of NovaWind Kyrgyzstan, LLC. The project represents Rosatom’s first export initiative in wind power generation.

A ceremonial milestone was reached in September 2024 with the placement of a time capsule at the site of the future wind farm. Design and survey work, along with procurement of wind turbines, is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Rosatom has been actively advancing strategic energy projects in Kyrgyzstan. In January 2022, the company and the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of cooperation to build low-power nuclear power plants based on the RITM-200N reactor.

Additionally, Rosatom is contributing to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower capacity, including the construction of the Leilek Hydropower Plant (5.9 MW), the Jerooy Hydropower Plant (28 MW), and the Chandalash Hydropower Plant (30 MW). These efforts reflect the company’s diversified approach to strengthening the country’s energy sector.

Kyrgyzstan continues to face power outages, especially during the harsh winter months. To address this issue, the country is investing in a mix of renewable energy projects, including solar and wind farms, as well as large hydroelectric power plants.

Rosatom’s 100 MW Kok-Moinok wind farm is expected to play an important role in diversifying Kyrgyzstan’s energy sources and improving energy security.