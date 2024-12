Algeria is considering installing 1,000 megawatts of wind power as part of the expansion of renewable energy

The Algerian Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energy is studying the launch of a 1,000-megawatt wind power project, after a recent study revealed that Algeria has “considerable potential” in this field, Noureddine Yassaa, State Secretary for Renewable Energy, said on Wednesday in Algiers.

During a speech at the 2nd international workshop on renewable energy, Yassaa pointed out that Algeria is working to integrate wind energy into its future renewable energy projects, adding that “in collaboration with the World Bank, we are currently studying the launch of a 1,000-megawatt wind power project across 10 promising sites.”

“This project is part of implementing the national renewable energy program, aiming to produce 15,000 megawatts by 2035,” he added, noting the launch of a 3,000-megawatt solar energy project through 20 new power plants, with a local integration rate of 35%.

Additionally, plans include building a 200-megawatt solar plant in the province of Tindouf, using storage capabilities to meet regional needs and support the Gara Djebilet iron mine exploitation projects and associated processing plants. Hybridization projects for solar systems in diesel-powered plants in the South are also planned, along with solar energy projects for Sonatrach sites.

The minister emphasized that Algeria’s overall renewable energy capacity should exceed 4,000 megawatts, saving the equivalent of 1.3 million tons of natural gas and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2.7 million tons annually.

Regarding green hydrogen development, Algeria aims to become a leading regional and international hub in production and export of this new energy, particularly after adopting a national strategy including key steps to address production, processing, storage, and transport challenges, as well as megaprojects connecting Algeria to Europe.