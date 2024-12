Cuba to operate 55 new photovoltaic solar plants in 2025

Cuba will have 55 new photovoltaic solar plants in the course of next year, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on Thursday.

According to the national energy transition strategy, the installation of 92 parks is planned until 2028 to provide more than 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power, the foreign minister noted on X.

“Of these, 55 will be available by 2025, which will make it possible to eliminate blackouts during daylight hours,” he pointed out.

In a recent session of Parliament, Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy explained that the investments to revive the National Power System (SEN) will seek to meet the demands of the economy and the population, with a focus on transition towards energy sovereignty.

The Government’s program aims to recover capacities in the networks of distributed generation (with engines) and in the thermoelectric plants that consume domestic fuel, as well as to rehabilitate electrical networks, encourage rationality in consumption and promote the energy transition, he said.

This year was especially difficult for the sector due to, among other factors, the obstacles enhanced by the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States, the fuel shortage and the breakdowns in the facilities, which caused several disconnections of the SEN with effects for the entire territory, according to Government evaluations.

De la O Levy informed the Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Construction and Energy that two new photovoltaic solar parks will be in operation in February 2025, and six will be added in March.

On average, five parks will be synchronized every month, the minister said.