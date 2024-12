Vestas secures 99 MW order for wind power repowering at Molar de Molinar and Isabela wind farms in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain

Iberdrola has placed a 99 MW order for the repowering of the Molar de Molinar and Isabela wind farms, located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. The contracts include the supply and installation of 11 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and 11 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines respectively, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service contract.

The 22 new wind turbines will replace the 139 older models currently powering the sites, increasing their energy output by around 30 percent.

‘Thanks to the subsidies granted by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Savings (IDAE), through a competitive process, Iberdrola has been able to initiate these pioneering investments in repowering. “The projects have required the dismantling of the old wind farms and the adaptation of the foundations and electrical connections to accommodate larger machines. The installation of more modern wind turbines will allow us to make better use of the wind resource, reducing the environmental impact,” says José González Bujanda, Head of Project Development at Iberdrola Renewable Energy.

“We are very proud to partner with Iberdrola for the repowering of these projects. This order underlines the great potential of repowering old land turbines with new and efficient technology. It also demonstrates the suitability of our 4 MW portfolio for the Spanish market. “Their full converter technology provides our customers with the reliability they need to operate on the Spanish grid, marked by an increasing share of renewable sources,” says José Luis del Cerro, Country Manager of Vestas Spain.

With more than 9.9 GW of wind turbines that will be 20 years old or older by 2025, Spain’s repowering market is expected to become a driving force of its energy transition in the coming years. Replacing old turbines with current technology also allows for a significant increase in onshore wind capacity with fewer turbines, reducing environmental impact and land use at the site.

Delivery of the turbines is expected in the second quarter of 2025, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Once operational, both wind farms combined will avoid the emission of 53,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere per year. The project’s CO2 footprint will also benefit from Vestas’ strong presence in Spain. The company currently manufactures onshore blades at its Daimiel factory, near Ciudad Real. The wind turbine towers will also be manufactured locally.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated more than 5.3 GW of installed capacity in the country.