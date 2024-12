Wind energy project in El Chocón (Argentina) with 31 Vestas wind turbines

A few kilometres from the town, the construction of a wind farm with a capacity of 185 MW is planned.

Villa El Chocón could have a new project with the Las Campanas wind energy park. The Akros firm presented an initiative for a 185 MW plant and is currently looking for investors to finance its construction. It will require around US$ 240 million.

The Neuquén construction company, through its subsidiary Parque de Energía Eólica Las Campanas S.A. (PELC), plans the project in Picún Leufú, near Villa El Chocón, a town created to develop the well-known hydroelectric plant. The park will be built on an area of ??3,000 hectares, but all the facilities will occupy a total of 22 hectares.

In detail, it will be located in a rectangular polygon located on the wall to the northwest of the Ezequiel Ramos Mexía reservoir, the artificial lake created for the operation of the plant. According to reports, to define the location they took into account not being close to protected natural areas, tourist sites, historical and/or cultural heritage.

In the planned hectares only three locations of old hydrocarbon wells were found inserted in the areas of Santo Tomás and Al Sur de La Dorsal.

According to the Environmental Impact Study, the park will be connected to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) with a power of 185 MW. This will be achieved through the operation of 31 Vestas V162 model wind turbines, of 6 MW each and with a hub height of 25 meters. Each blade measures almost 80 meters (79.3 m).

From the municipality of Villa El Chocón they reported that “this process is still under evaluation and the company is looking for investors to finance the construction. The Public Hearing was key to informing the community and complying with environmental regulations.” The public participation event was held in the town on December 10.

For its development, in addition to the park, the operation and maintenance building must be built, as well as a new Transformer Station (ET) called Las Campanas, of 33/132 kV. From there, a 132 kV power line will be laid to the ET 33/132/500 kV El Chocón, property of Transener. Access roads from National Route 237 will be added.

Regarding employment, they explained that in the construction stage, the hiring of operators, technicians, machinists, drivers and professionals is planned, which at peak would reach 150 people. While in the operation stage, the number of workers will be reduced to five permanently, with a potential peak of 10, to monitor and maintain the facilities.

The wind farm’s useful life will be between 20 and 25 years, and construction will take a year and a half (18 months), according to the EIA. The dismantling phase will last eight months.