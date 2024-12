Scientists develop record-breaking photovoltaic (PV) technology that could dramatically reduce the cost of solar energy

Perovskite solar cells offer the promise of increased efficiency and lower costs than traditional silicon photovoltaics, but long-term stability issues have held them back.

However, researchers at Northwestern University have now discovered a more resilient replacement to the ammonium-based coating layer used currently, as TechXplore reported. Instead, they found a more robust layer of amidinium is better able to protect the perovskite from harsh environmental stresses like heat and moisture.

Photovoltaics made from silicon have long been the most common choice because of its resilience, but it’s also much more expensive.

Dual-layer solutions that use both perovskite and silicon have shown promising results, offering higher efficiencies than either on their own. The Department of Energy has seen examples of perovskite cells reaching 34%, which is a far cry from the 3% efficiency reports from 2009.

Photo Credit: Northwestern University

Now, the team has found that amidinium-coated perovskite is 10 times more resilient to decomposition than ones using ammonium, per the report.

They also managed to hit a respectable 26.3% power conversion efficiency, while retaining “90% or more of that efficiency for 1,100 hours of maximum power point operations at 85 degrees Celsius,” as their research detailed.

Jon Turi, thecooldown.com