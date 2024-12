Amazon invests in wind power in Greece

Amazon is investing in three new utility-scale wind farms in Greece, its largest renewable energy deal in the country to date. These wind farms will help match the company’s electricity use in the region with carbon-free energy while supporting Greece’s goal of transitioning to more renewable electricity sources.

In total, Amazon signed four Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that span three renewable energy projects. Two of the PPAs are for the Vermio wind farm, which is divided into Vermio North and Vermio South, spanning the Western and Central Macedonia regions. The other two PPAs enable the Mesokorfi and Koukouras wind farms in the Peloponnese region. Construction of these wind farm projects has already started, with power generation expected to begin in 2026. In total, the three wind farms are expected to generate enough carbon-free energy to power the equivalent of nearly 200,000 Greek homes annually. The energy from the projects will be delivered directly to the grid, helping power Amazon’s operations while benefitting other energy users, including local businesses, public institutions and Greek households.

The construction and long-term operation of the wind farms are also expected to support new employment and economic opportunities across the region. For the Vermio wind farm alone, more than 100 construction jobs have already been created, with up to 300 roles expected during peak activity on the site, according to Aer Soléir, a Dublin-headquartered developer and owner of sustainability infrastructure across Europe.

“These three new wind farms in Greece mark an important milestone in our carbon-free energy journey across Europe and add to the growing number of renewable energy projects we’ve supported in the country,” said Lindsay McQuade, Director of Energy for EMEA at AWS. “With more than 180 wind and solar projects enabled across more than a dozen European countries, we are committed to driving the carbon-free energy transition forward both for our operations and local communities.”

“The collaboration between Aer Soleir, the National Bank of Greece and Amazon is a ground-breaking commitment to Greece’s renewable energy future, marked by a transformative investment exceeding 1 billion US dollars,” said Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister of Energy and Environment. “Amazon has been steadily increasing its investment in technology and infrastructure across Greece and this announcement underscores Amazon’s pivotal role in supporting sustainable development in the region and their commitment to driving innovation, economic growth and digital transformation across Greece.”

The renewable energy projects align with Amazon’s Climate Pledge commitment to achieve net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040 and also support Greece’s National Energy and Climate Plan to generate more than 80 per cent of the electricity it uses from renewable sources by 2030.