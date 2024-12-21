U.S. Department of Energy Selects 11 Projects to Advance Domestic Manufacturing of Next-Generation Batteries

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced an investment of $25 million across 11 projects to advance materials, processes, machines, and equipment for domestic manufacturing of next–generation batteries. These projects will advance platform technologies upon which battery manufacturing capabilities can be built, enabling flexible, scalable, and highly controllable battery manufacturing processes.

Batteries are critical for the next–generation technologies that will enhance energy affordability and increase America’s overall energy security and independence. For grid storage, these innovations will advance the resilience of homes and businesses, the electrification of the transportation sector, and the success of the domestic industrial manufacturing sector.

“For decades, America has been a leader in battery innovation, and under the Biden-Harris Administration we’ve built a foundation to keep this momentum growing into the next generation,” said?U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The projects announced build on this success, enhancing our national security while delivering jobs for American workers for decades more to come.”

Since President Biden took office, companies have announced more than $140 billion in investments in battery and critical mineral supply chains. DOE also recently announced over $3 billion for selected projects to boost the domestic production of advanced batteries and battery materials nationwide. Those selected projects will retrofit, expand, and build new domestic facilities for battery-grade processed critical minerals, battery components, battery manufacturing, and recycling.

Managed by DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO), the next-generation batteries projects fall under two topic areas:

Platforms for Next-Generation Battery Manufacturing??

Subtopic 1 focuses on advanced processes and/or high-performance processing machines for low cost, large-scale, sustainable, commercial manufacture of sodium-ion batteries.?

AM Batteries, Inc. (Billerica, Massachusetts): $2.8 million

Argonne National Laboratory (Lemont, Illinois): $1.5 million

Clean Republic SODO LLC d/b/a Dakota Lithium Materials (Seattle, Washington): $2 million

Subtopic 2 focuses on design and manufacturing of flow battery membranes, as well as system design and manufacturing for scale-up of flow battery production and cost-effective integration of flow battery systems.?

Quino Energy, Inc. (San Leandro California): $2.6 million

Arkema, Inc. (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania): $2.1 million

University of Akron (Akron, Ohio): $1.6 million

Subtopic 3 focuses on scalable manufacturing processes and equipment for nanolayered films.

University of Maryland (College Park, Maryland): $2.6 million

Illinois Institute of Technology / Spraying System Co. (Chicago, Illinois / Glendale Heights, Illinois): $2.6 million

Smart Manufacturing Platforms for Battery Production

This topic emphasizes development of broadly applicable smart manufacturing platforms that can be leveraged to improve the production of a variety of battery technologies.

Charge CCCV (Vestal, New York): $2.6 million

American Lithium Energy Corp. (Carlsbad, California): $2.6 million

Titan Advanced Energy Solutions (Salem, Massachusetts): $2.6 million



Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.?Awards amounts are rounded and subject to change pending negotiations.