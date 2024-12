EDP awarded with 160MW of capacity contracts for its first storage projects in Poland

EDP Renewables has been awarded with contracts for its two first battery energy standalone storage projects in Poland. The contracts, that will last for a period of 17 years, were granted by the Polish Grid Operator (PSE) in the recent capacity market auction and will amount to a total installed capacity of 160MW.

Located in Greater Poland and Masovian Voivodship, the projects are expected to start operations by 2026 and 2029, respectively. Together, they will contribute to the stability of the Polish grid by delivering over 640 MWh of energy, ensuring a more resilient and balanced energy system.

In Poland, where coal has historically dominated energy production, integrating battery systems is a critical step toward achieving decarbonization targets while ensuring a stable energy supply. As part of EDP’s broader strategy, these projects demonstrate the company’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability and promoting the energy transition.

“These contracts mark a significant milestone for EDP in Poland, as they are our first storage projects in a country where we have already invested and installed more than 1GW of renewable projects. Storage systems are not just technical assets; they’re economic drivers that reduce curtailment, optimize renewable investments, and support the development of cleaner, more sustainable energy. By enhancing grid stability and unlocking the full potential of renewables, we are proud to support Poland’s energy transition and contribute to a resilient and decarbonized power system”, highlights Ireneusz Kulka, country manager for EDP in Poland.

Battery storage systems play a key role in addressing the inherent intermittency of renewable energy sources like wind and solar. By storing surplus energy during periods of high generation and dispatching it during times of peak demand or low renewable output, these systems ensure a steady and reliable energy supply, significantly improving grid stability.

With these projects, EDP continues to expand its footprint in the storage market, having already achieved 100% of its 2024-2026 target of storage additions.