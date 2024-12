Vestas secures 224 MW order for two wind power projects in Sweden with 35 wind turbines

Vestas has received a 224 MW order from Vinliden Vindkraft AB for the 70 MW Vinliden and 154 MW Fjällberg projects in Sweden. The projects are a joint venture of funds managed by Prime Capital AG and Polhem Infra, a leading investor in renewable energy and infrastructure in the Nordic countries.

Sweden is a leader in onshore wind energy with one of the highest penetrations of renewable energy into the grid in Europe. The two projects are located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden, in a region where the renewable energy industry has been active for decades and where several start-ups find the right area for new energy projects.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of 35 V162-6.4 MW wind turbines with 24 units for Fjällberg and 11 units for Vinliden, all equipped with Vestas’ anti-icing solution. Upon completion of the project, Vestas will maintain the turbines under a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to ensure optimized asset performance supported by local service technicians for decades to come.

“We are delighted and grateful for the trust that Prime Capital and Polhem Infra are placing in Vestas and our EnVentus platform. We look forward to working closely together over the coming years,” says Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales North West at Vestas. “While there have been some setbacks in Sweden’s green transition, investments like this underline the continued demand for clean and cost-effective energy and are clearly leading the way by persistently moving forward despite challenging times.”

“We are delighted to partner with Polhem Infra on these two projects. This strategic partnership marks an important milestone on our path towards sustainable energy solutions,” says Dr. Mathias Bimberg, Head of Infrastructure at Prime Capital. “We are grateful for the collaboration with Vestas. Together we make a difference in the renewable energy sector in Sweden.”

“As our clear goal is to invest in sustainable infrastructure for future generations, we are proud to partner with Prime Capital on these projects. Having the right technology to lead the energy transition is of course key to success and we believe this can be achieved together with Vestas,” says Anna Elmfeldt, CEO of Polhem Infra.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.