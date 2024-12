Spain increases greenhouse gas emissions by 1%

Greenhouse gas emissions rose by 1% in Spain this year compared to 2023 and were at the third lowest point in the historical series, which begins in 1990.

This is set out in a report prepared by the Sustainability Observatory (OS) and prepared by the economist and climate change expert José Santamarta, as lead author, and Fernando Prieto, Raúl Estévez, Carlos Alfonso and Juan Avellaner.

The work, entitled ‘Estimation of the evolution of greenhouse gas emissions in Spain (1990-2024)’ and released this Wednesday, includes preliminary data up to the second half of December this year and is a first approximation in this matter.

After a continuous decline between 2018 and 2020, supported by the Covid-19 pandemic, emissions of gases that warm the atmosphere grew in 2021 (288.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, 6.6% more than the previous year) and in 2022 (294.2 million, 2.0% more), but fell in 2023 (275.7 million, 6.3% less).

This year they rose to 278.5 million tonnes (1.0% more), which is the third lowest figure since 1990, the year in which historical records begin and in which 287.3 million were recorded. The peak occurred in 2007, with 442.8 million.

The 2024 increase means that emissions are 3.1% below those of 1990, considered as the base year, and are 36.4% lower than those of 2005.

MORE OIL CONSUMPTION

This year’s increase was mainly due to the 4.2% increase in oil consumption (1.6% in road transport) compared to 2023 and despite the 8.7% drop in natural gas for electricity generation due to a decrease in natural gas and the increase in the share of renewable energy.

Hydraulic production grew this year by 44% and there were also increases in pumping (5.2%) and photovoltaics (19.4%). On the other hand, there were decreases in wind power (-3.2%) and solar thermal (-12.2%).

Carbon market sectors continued to decline and emissions from diffuse sectors (residential, commercial and institutional; transport; agriculture and livestock; waste management; fluorinated gases, and industry not subject to emissions trading) and aviation increased.

The OS report points out that this year the “infinite complexity” of installing energy communities continued and the “collapse” of the installation of solar roofs continued, especially in the residential sector.

“Despite the increase in renewables, the strong increase in GDP of around 3.3%, the significant influx of tourists of 82 million until October (which could reach 100 million throughout the year) and the increase in the use of fossil fuels have determined this increase,” Santamarta summarized.

For his part, Prieto pointed out that “Spain is not decarbonizing at the rate it should, which should be 7% annually, maintained over time.” “There are structural reforms that need to be made to eliminate fossil fuels from the equation and that are being postponed,” he added, before calling for “decarbonising road transport, both for goods and passengers.” “The share of freight transport by rail is only 4% (in 1970 it was 30%) and fossil cars are still the majority,” he concluded.