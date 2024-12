LRE begins commercial operations of the 200 MW Morrow Lake Solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Texas

LRE (Leeward Renewable Energy) today announced the completion and commercial operation of its 200-megawatt (MW) Morrow Lake Solar project. Located in Frio County, Texas, the project will provide Microsoft Corp. (“Microsoft”) renewable energy under a previously announced long-term power purchase agreement.

Morrow Lake Solar is the first of two solar facilities developed under the agreement with Microsoft and is LRE’s second project in Frio County, located across from its 200-MW Horizon Solar project. Morrow Lake Solar created over 300 jobs during peak construction, with 112 being local hires. The project utilizes First Solar ultra-low carbon, thin-film photovoltaic solar modules.

“We are proud to bring Morrow Lake Solar online, advancing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and supporting our customers’ sustainability goals,” said Sam Mangrum, LRE’s Executive Vice President of Execution. “We look forward to the positive impact Morrow Lake Solar will have on the region for years to come.”

As part of LRE’s continued commitment to land stewardship, Morrow Lake Solar utilized robust practices that promote soil health, preserve native plant species, and enhance biodiversity, including the introduction of sheep grazing for vegetation control. The project also has supported various community programs, including educational initiatives, and contributions to local events such as toy drives and holiday celebrations.

LRE acquired the Morrow Lake Solar Project in 2023 from Red River, a joint venture of SunChase and Eolian, which initiated the development of the Morrow Lake Solar Project in 2017.

Leeward Renewable Energy

LRE (Leeward Renewable Energy) is forging an American energy future with integrity, innovation, and positive impact. Born in Texas in 2003, we own and operate 30 utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects in local communities across the United States, totaling over 3 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity.

LRE’s ambitious goal of 10GW of operating assets by 2028 will help meet increased U.S. energy demand through our robust pipeline of new projects every year. Domestic jobs and manufacturing are fundamental to our full-lifecycle approach to projects, along with a long-term ownership model and a company culture dedicated to our community partners and protecting the natural environment.

LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of the largest defined pension plans in Canada, with C$128.6 billion in net assets (as of Dec 31, 2023). For more information, visit LREus.com