Wind power alerts about the insufficient pace of installation to meet 2030 objectives in Spain

The Wind Energy Association (AEE) presents once again the results of the Macroeconomic Study of the Impact of the Wind Sector in Spain, prepared in collaboration with Deloitte. This report underlines the key role of wind energy as an economic driver and highlights the indicators that characterise wind power as a backbone technology for the country’s socio-economic progress.

Its industrial positioning and technological development, together with the positive impact on the price of electricity and on the environment, in addition to the creation of high value-added employment, make wind power a first-rate asset that must be promoted, as well as a priority sector in the new framework of European competitiveness and industrial autonomy.

However, the sector faces significant challenges. Among the main conclusions of the report, the following stand out:

Insufficient annual installation: Spain must significantly accelerate the deployment of new wind power to meet the 2030 objectives. Annual installation is far from the objectives that we must achieve, which entails multiple impacts along the value chain. If wind power does not achieve its objectives, Spain will not meet its own.

Leading role in the mix: Even with the low pace of installation, wind energy represents more than 30.5 GW, 24% of the energy mix in terms of power and already covers 25.6% of electricity demand, consolidating itself as the first electrical technology in Spain.

Global leadership: Spain continues to be a global wind reference and maintains a leadership position. It is the 2nd country in the EU and the 6th in the world by installed power, as well as occupying 5th place as a world exporter of wind turbines in 2023.

Territorial deployment: Wind power has a wide presence in the territory. Castilla y León continues to lead in generation and installed capacity, while Aragón reaches second place and leads the installation of new capacity in 2023. 868 municipalities in 16 of the 17 autonomous communities have wind farms, which add up to a total of 1,371 wind farms in the country.

However, the wind sector underlines the importance of making progress on key issues such as the following:

?Higher Public Interest: It is essential to transpose this concept from European regulations to a clear and harmonized legal framework at the state level, which allows for homogenizing regional criteria and unblocking wind projects in the face of administrative barriers or questions in the territories.

?Electrification: Measures are needed to promote the electrification of key sectors, strengthening the link between clean energy and industry. It is key to direct public instruments for the development of the Energy Transition primarily towards the growth of electricity demand.

? Industry: Spain has 100% of the wind energy value chain, with 287 industrial centres in 16 autonomous communities, whose viability depends on achieving an ambitious and effective European and national industrial policy in order to maintain our capabilities and competitiveness in a scenario of constant threat from third markets. The NZIA (Net Zero industrial Act) and the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment mechanism) do not offer the guarantees for this, and may generate contrary effects in their first years of life.

?Floating offshore wind: The complete development of a regulatory framework with the Ministerial Order that designs the first auction and its call in 2025 are urgent in order not to lose the industrial opportunity as a country.

?Repowering: The repowering of wind farms must become a national priority, encouraging their deployment, but never through impositions that may generate economic losses for investors.

?Social acceptance: It is crucial to strengthen dialogue with local communities and promote transparency in all phases of the projects. The sector and institutions must work with great anticipation, pedagogy, sensitivity and rigor, since we are witnessing a social opposition, which is a minority but can cause the construction of parks in certain territories to be delayed.

Wind energy is not only essential for the energy transition and decarbonization, but also to maintain Spain’s industrial competitiveness and energy independence. AEE reiterates the need for a firm commitment from the administrations and all the agents involved to overcome current challenges and take advantage of the full potential of wind power as a pillar of the energy future.

The main indicators of the wind sector in Spain

?In 2023, wind generation was 62,594 GWh, which represents a demand coverage of 25.6%. In this way, wind energy is consolidated as the first technology in the energy mix.

The total contribution of the wind sector to GDP, adding direct and indirect, reached €3,791 million, 0.31% of the total.

The direct contribution of the wind sector to Spain’s GDP in 2023 amounted to €2,434 million, while the indirect contribution amounted to €1,357 million.

The sector employs 35,741 people (19,421 direct jobs and 16,320 indirect jobs).

In 2023, export activity accounted for €1,970 million. Spain is the world’s fifth largest exporter of wind turbines, behind Germany, Denmark, China and India.

In 2023, wind energy saved the import of 12 million toe, worth €3,697.6 million.

In terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, 32.8 million tonnes of CO2 were not emitted in 2023.

The wind sector continues to bear a significant tax burden. In 2023, the sector had a tax burden of €578 million (46% more than the cost of personnel).

In 2023, the wind sector made investments in R&D equivalent to 3.49% of its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product: €84.9 million.

Wind generation has a reducing effect on electricity prices and on the sector’s own income. The use of wind power instead of fossil fuels allowed Spanish consumers to save €4.685 billion in 2023.

Wind power in the Autonomous Communities

Wind farms in Spain are located in practically all the autonomous communities. In Spain there are a total of 8,135 municipalities and 868 have wind power installations. 10% of Spanish municipalities have wind power, and 11% of the Spanish population lives in municipalities where there are wind farms.

Wind power is concentrated in five autonomous communities with 79% of the total: Castilla León (11%), Aragón (14.4%), Galicia (14%), Andalucía (13%) and Castilla-La Mancha (12%). In 2023, the autonomous communities that have installed the most wind power are Aragon (307 MW, 50.1%), Castilla La Mancha (92 MW, 15%), Catalonia (60 MW, 9.8%) and Extremadura (50 MW, 8.1%).

The provinces with the highest number of municipalities with wind farms are Lugo (51%), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (47%) and La Coruña (46%). The provinces in which the largest number of the population is located in a municipality with a wind population are Albacete (82%) and Zaragoza (81%), followed by Valladolid (63%), Palencia (61%) and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (50%).

Analysing the number of provinces, it can be concluded that wind farms tend to be located in municipalities where the population is lower (Empty Spain), helping to fix the population, since they generate economic activity and employment.

In 2023, 5 of the 17 autonomous communities accounted for 69% of the contribution to GDP of the wind sector in Spain. These communities are Castile and León (16.9%), Galicia (15.7%), Aragón (14.5%) Andalusia (11.2%) and Castilla La Mancha (10.6%).

