Spain announces 8 photovoltaic and hybrid projects for 1.32 GW and 200 MW of storage in the second week of December

The Official State Gazette for the second week of December contains announcements corresponding to 8 photovoltaic and hybrid projects for 1.32 GW, including 361.4 MW from Prodiel.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 361.4 MW Los Pradillos photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Carranque, Ugena, Illescas, Yuncos, Numancia de la Sagra, Yeles, Esquivias, Borox, Alameda de la Sagra, Pantoja, Cobeja and Seseña, in the province of Toledo, and in Aranjuez, Colmenar de Oreja, Chinchón, Titulcia, Morata de Tajuña, Arganda del Rey, Loeches, Velilla de San Antonio, Mejorada del Campo and Alcobendas (Community of Madrid), promoted by Prodiel.

Prior administrative and construction authorisation for the 97.64 MW Alten Tres Cantos photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in El Cubillo de Uceda and Uceda (Guadalajara) and Torremocha de Jarama, Torrelaguna, El Vellón, El Molar, San Agustín de Guadalix and Colmenar Viejo (Community of Madrid), promoted by Alten.

Environmental impact statement for the Gecama Hybrid Plant project, with a 250.08 MW photovoltaic generation module and a 100 MW battery storage module, as well as its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the existing 300 MW Gecama wind farm, in the province of Cuenca, promoted by Enlight Renewable Energy.

Prior administrative and construction authorisation for the 150 MW Haza del Sol PV photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructures, in Fuentelencina, Alhóndiga, Berninches, Peñalver, Tendilla, Fuentelviejo, Armuña de Tajuña, Aranzueque, Valdarachas, Guadalajara and Pozo de Guadalajara (Guadalajara) and Los Santos de la Humosa and Alcalá de Henares (Community of Madrid), promoted by Alfanar Energía España.

Declaration, specifically, of public utility for the Tordesillas Solar PV photovoltaic installation, of 286.910 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in San Román de Hornija, Pedrosa del Rey, Villalar de los Comuneros, Bercero, Torrecilla de la Abadesa and Tordesillas (Valladolid), promoted by Progressum.

Announcement regarding the public information of the preliminary project and the environmental impact study of the 50 MW photovoltaic plant, in the municipality of Cartagena and Mazarrón (Murcia), promoted by Acuamed.

Prior administrative and construction authorization for the Sierra Menera photovoltaic module, of 39.29 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridization with the existing Sierra Menera I wind farm of 40 MW, in Setiles (Guadalajara) and the public utility is declared, promoted by Iberdrola.

Environmental impact report of the Tabiella Bess Stand Alone Energy Storage project of 100.2 MW / 200.4 MWh, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Asturias, promoted by Tagenergy.

Projects rejected

The application by Colibrí Energy, a company of the Capital Energy group, for prior administrative authorisation for the Colibrí, Lirio and Formosa photovoltaic plants, each of 58.59 MW, and their evacuation infrastructure, in the province of León, is rejected.

The application by Grenergy Renovables for prior administrative authorisation for the GR Calamón, GR Martineta, and GR Porrón photovoltaic installations, each of 49.88 MWp, and their evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Guadalajara and the Community of Madrid, is rejected.

The application by the Morera & Vallejo Group for prior administrative authorisation for the Magerit FV1 photovoltaic solar park, of 96.6 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Guadalajara and in the Community of Madrid, is rejected.

Shell Spain’s application for prior administrative authorisation, administrative construction authorisation and declaration of public utility for the 246.23 MW V Solar 1 photovoltaic park and its evacuation infrastructure in the province of Madrid is rejected.