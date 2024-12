Jacobs to help build $3.3 billion, 3.5 GW photovoltaic (PV) plant and 4.5 GW battery system in Philippines

US firm Jacobs will help build a $3.3 billion, 3.5 GW photovoltaic plant and 4.5 GW battery system in the Philippines to help the country reduce its reliance on coal for power generation.

Located on a 30-square-kilometer site 150 kilometers north of Manila, the “Terra Solar” project will be one of the largest solar parks in the world and is expected to meet about 12% of the Philippines’ total energy demand.

The client is Terra Solar Philippines, a subsidiary of SP New Energy Corporation, which is majority-owned by power company Meralco.

Jacobs said it would use digital construction management tools and drones to manage field tasks and track progress.

“The Philippines relies heavily on coal for electricity generation,” said Jacobs Vice President Fiachra Ó Cléirigh.

“The Terra Solar project will significantly reduce the country’s dependence on coal, lower energy-related emissions and drive progress towards a more sustainable, secure and resilient energy system.”

The world’s largest solar park, with a generating capacity of 3.5 GW spread across 133 km2, began operating in June this year in the Xinjiang region of western China.