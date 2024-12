Enercon receives an order for 38 MW of wind power in Romania

After 12 years, the CNE sales team secures its first major order for 7 E-160 EP5 wind turbines with a total capacity of over 38 MW.

ENERCON had been negotiating since 2023 and the contract has now been signed and sealed: together with the customer Smart Power Generation Alfa S.R.L., ENERCON is realising the first wind farm project in Romania in 12 years as part of the EU PNRR funding programme. 7 E-160 EP5 E2s will be installed on 120-metre-high modular steel towers (MST) in Cudalbi Gala?i in eastern Romania. The wind farm has a total capacity of 38 MW and marks a milestone in Romania’s sustainable energy supply.

Now that onshore wind energy is gaining momentum in the country, ENERCON is ready to offer support with reliable, state-of-the-art wind turbine technology as well as a wide range of additional financing services and technical solutions that enable customers and developers to optimize their business model and drive the energy transition. ENERCON offers suitable solutions for established companies in the renewable energy sector as well as for new and local companies. We are ideally positioned to meet the specific requirements of Romanian customers with customized solutions.

“This project underlines our effort to sustainably support the energy transition in Romania. With our turbine portfolio, our good references in the EPC sector and excellent service, we offer the right solutions for established companies in the renewable energy sector as well as for new and local project developers. Our local team is already actively working on other projects. Many thanks to our customers for their trust and of course congratulations and good luck to our team,” says Benjamin Seifert, Regional Director Central and Northern Europe.

ENERCON looks forward to further involvement in Romania with upcoming projects.