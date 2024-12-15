AMEA Power commissions Egypt’s largest photovoltaic solar power plant with a 500 MW

500 MW Abydos solar photovoltaic plant will generate 1,500GWh of clean energy, powering approximately 300,000 households and will offset 782,300 tons of CO2 emissions.

AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, announced today the commissioning of its 500MW Abydos Solar PV Plant in Egypt. Located in the Aswan Governorate, this flagship project underscores AMEA Power’s commitment to accelerating the global transition to clean energy and is one of the largest solar PV plants in Africa. AMEA Power also signed a Power Purchase Agreement and Land Agreement for an additional 500MW Wind Project in Egypt.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place today, was attended by the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, His Excellency, Dr. Mahmoud Esmat; and the Chairman of AMEA Power, Mr. Hussain Al Nowais.

The Abydos Solar PV Plant will generate approximately 1,500 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power approximately 300,000 households, while offsetting 782,300 tons of CO2 emissions. Completed in just 18 months, it demonstrates AMEA Power’s technical expertise, and efficient project execution. More than 3,000 personnel on site contributed to the solar plant’s construction, highlighting the strong focus on job creation and local collaboration.

The project was financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “I am proud to announce that the 500MW Abydos Solar PV Plant is now fully operational – a landmark achievement that highlights the dedication of our team, the strength of collaboration, and the importance of empowering local communities. This milestone demonstrates AMEA Power’s technical excellence and sets a new standard for renewable energy projects. The solar power plant is a significant step in Egypt’s renewable energy strategy, supporting the goal of achieving 42% of energy generation from renewables by 2030. Together, we are driving progress toward a sustainable future.”

In September 2024, AMEA Power was awarded two additional groundbreaking projects in Egypt. The first, a 1,000MW solar PV with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), which will be the largest project of its kind in Africa, once commissioned. The second, a 300MWh BESS, which is an extension of the company’s existing 500MW Abydos solar PV plant. The project will pioneer the first-ever use of a utility-scale BESS solution in Egypt.

Furthermore, the 500MW Amunet Wind Farm, located in Ras Ghareb, is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025.

Commitment to Community Development

Beyond renewable energy, AMEA Power remains committed to community development. In collaboration with local stakeholders, the company has undertaken key initiatives in Aswan Governorate, including:

Renovating and equipping the Al Fares health unit to enhance local healthcare services.

Providing technical training sessions for youth at the project site and creating employment opportunities during construction.

Renovating the Al Azhar Girls’ Institute to support education in the community.

These initiatives reflect AMEA Power’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and empowering local communities as an integral part of its operations.

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 1,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.