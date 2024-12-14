Brazilian Senate passes Offshore Wind Bill which sets course for sector’s rapid growth in country

Brazil’s Federal Senate has passed the country’s offshore wind bill, passing the legislation on to the President for final approval.

The bill paves the way for the offshore wind sector to establish itself in the country and deliver clean, secure, and green energy. Offshore wind also presents a huge opportunity for Brazil to play a key role in the global wind industry supply and support the global energy transition on the path to Net Zero.

The development of offshore wind sets Brazil on track for a new era for wind energy. Offshore wind energy will also provide several benefits to the country, it economy and wider society. For example, through the attraction of new investments to the country, job creation, energy security (thanks to reduced variability and offshore wind’s high-capacity factor) and an energy system that helps Brazil meet its climate change targets.

Ben Backwell, CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council, said: “Parabens Brazil! The passing of the Offshore Wind Bill marks the birth of a new industry, with wind getting ready to be a key enabler for an era of green industrialisation in the country.

“There are already around 100 applications for offshore wind projects in Brazil, which represents more than 230 GW of new, clean renewable power. Those projects demonstrate the scale of this bill for Brazil – it unlocks new jobs, rejuvenated industry and a renewed economy.

“The development of offshore wind will help Brazil reinforce its leadership in the energy transition. Access to cheap and abundant green electrons will put Brazil in pole position to produce green products through electrification and green hydrogen, and play an important role in the global wind supply chain.

“As Brazil takes over the COP Presidency, the Offshore Wind Bill demonstrates what climate leadership looks like, turning ambition into action and putting renewable capacity at the heart of a country’s climate goals.”

Roberta Cox, Policy Director – Brazil, Global Wind Energy Council, said: “This is a historic moment for Brazil. The regulation of offshore wind power positions the country at the centre of the global energy transition and delivers a unique opportunity to build an industry which will be a key pillar in modern Brazil. The offshore wind sector can contribute to decarbonization and supercharge our green industries to deliver competitive products to international markets.

“While waiting for this bill to process, the public and private sectors have been engaged in productive discussions to ensure we build on the momentum this bill delivers. The industry has published standards, agreements and partnerships have been signed and research work has been carried out. Now is the time to get down to work. Continuing our collaboration, we can accelerate this new industry and develop offshore wind power in Brazil.

“Now the bill is passed, we need to define area auctions to maintain auction interest in Brazil and attract the offshore wind supply chain to the country. Area auctions will allow developers to begin the crucial work that results in projects, and turbines in the water.

“The impact of this bill will be felt across Brazil. Job creating and renewed industry will not solely be linked to offshore wind farms, but also with an entire supply chain, from cables and screws to blades, towers and generators. Ports will be expanded, while environmental and engineering consultancies will be engaged in states across the country. This bill is a small but key step in the next era of Brazil’s reindustrialisation, the wind industry looks forward to getting down to work and realising the benefits for Brazil as rapidly as possible.”