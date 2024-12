Mingyang’s 16.6 MW floating wind turbine begins operation in China. Chinese company Mingyang Smart Energy has put into operation what is said to be the world’s largest capacity floating wind platform, with a nominal output of 16.6 MW, at the Qingzhou IV offshore wind farm in the South China Sea.

The wind turbine, named OceanX, features a dual-turbine “V”-shaped platform with a total capacity of 16.6 MW and is composed of two counter-rotating rotors of super-compact MySE8.3-180 hybrid wind turbines, each rated at 8.3 MW.

OceanX floating wind platform (Credit: Mingyang Smart Energy)

The platform operates autonomously, is started up by its own power systems, and has been tested for off-grid stability.

Designed to withstand typhoons with 360° load considerations and a single-point mooring system, OceanX is 219 meters high and has a wingspan of 369 meters.

OceanX has been designed for deepwater applications and is capable of producing 54 million kWh per year, which is enough to power 30,000 homes.

It features the first floating base using ultra-high-performance concrete with a strength of 115 MPa and a unique counter-rotating blade design, which increases power generation by 4.29%, according to Mingyang.

