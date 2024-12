Nordex receives its first order for wind power in Montenegro for 55 MW

Nordex has received its first order from Montenegro. The utility company EPCG – Elektroprivreda Crne Gore has ordered eight N163/6.X wind turbines. The contract also includes the Premium Service for the maintenance of the systems for a period of 25 years.

The Delta4000 series wind turbines are intended for the 55 MW Gvozd wind farm near Nikši? in the west of the country.

Delivery of the eight wind turbines is scheduled to begin in November 2025, while the wind farm is expected to be operational in spring 2026. The wind turbines will be installed on 113-metre tubular steel towers and will operate at a nominal output of 7 MW. As of today, the Gvozd wind farm will account for more than 30% of the installed wind power capacity in Montenegro when fully installed.

“We are very proud to have been selected as a supplier for the Gvozd wind project and will ensure that the machines generate the required power demand for EPCG. The project will once again demonstrate our active role in supporting our customers to implement their renewable energy projects in the Balkans – after Croatia and Serbia, now for the first time also in Montenegro,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the USA and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio currently focuses on 4 to 6 MW+ onshore turbines that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.