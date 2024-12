18,550 MW of photovoltaic and wind energy to be added to Egypt’s grid by 2030

The Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority published a report on its official website showing statistics on the private sector’s participation in implementing electricity generation projects from photovoltaic and wind energy with a total capacity of 18,550 megawatts by the year 2030.

The report indicates that new wind energy power plants are scheduled to be implemented, targeting their operation by 2030 with a capacity of 12,750 megawatts by the private sector.

It is also targeted to establish solar plants with a capacity of 5,800 megawatts by the private sector, while the New and Renewable Energy Authority plans to establish solar cells with a capacity of 20 megawatts.

The report showed that hydroelectric power production during the first fiscal year 2024/2025 amounted to about 4,563 gigawatts, an increase of about 3 percent over the same period last year, while wind energy projects recorded about 1,605 gigawatt hours, while the energy produced from solar cells connected to the grid amounted to about 1,337.18 gigawatt hours, an increase of about 6 percent over the same period last year, and the productivity of the solar thermal cream station amounted to about 208 gigawatt hours.

By studying the wind speeds of the areas designated for wind farms and the average performance factor of solar power plants, average wind speeds of 7 meters / second were recorded, and the average performance rate of solar cells was about 80 percent.