EDP Renewables strengthens its photovoltaic portfolio in Italy by connecting an additional 100 MWp to the grid

The company continues to build its presence in renewables in Italy by adding two new projects that will be able to power jointly the equivalent of close to 60,000 homes, thus avoiding annually 67,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

EDP Renewables has connected two additional large-scale solar plant to the grid in Italy, reinforcing its commitment to the country and its focus on delivering more clean energy worldwide.

The project Castrum 13 is located in Montalto di Castro, while Tuscia 21 is in Tuscania, both in Viterbo, in the west-central area of Italy, and have an joint installed capacity of 103 MWp (82 MWac) and , which shall generate over 156 GWh annually—enough energy to power close to 60,000 households in the area. This will help prevent nearly 67,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year.

This milestone follows just weeks after EDP connected its largest solar project in Italy, the 72 MWp (62.4 MWac) Tuscania plant, located nearby. Earlier this summer, EDP also connected Boccadoro, another 10 MWp (8.8MWac) plant in Puglia.

Italy has ambitious renewables targets that, to be achieved, need a strong participation from all players in the sector. These third and fourth utility scale solar projects that we bring online showcases EDP's commitment to contribute to Italy's energy transition and to keep investing in the country. Over the next few months, we will keep demonstrating this commitment by adding more than 200MW of new solar and wind projects”, says Roberto Pasqua, Executive Director for South and East Europe for EDP Renewables.

EDP entered the Italian market in 2010, initially focused on developing wind farms, but has gradually diversified technologies, in line with its Business Plan. Since entering the market, EDP has installed and has under construction about 1 GW of both solar and wind capacity, most of which is located in southern Italy.

Three years ago, EDP expanded into distributed generation with EDP Energia Italia, building more than 130 MWp of plants for industrial clients within more than 1,000 installations. In 2023 alone, EDP signed contracts for 54.5 MWp in Italy with corporate customers and installed 51.5 MWp of solar power for commercial customers.