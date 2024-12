Silicon Material Prices Continue to Fall; All Enterprises Start Cut Production

Silicon material prices continue to decline! All enterprises have entered production reduction mode. This week, trading in the silicon material market was relatively active, with an increase in overall order signings. Currently, most enterprises have basically completed their early-stage order signings. Among them, only two large factories have outstanding order volumes, while the rest are mainly small orders transacted at low prices. At the same time, a small amount of low-grade silicon material transactions at extremely low prices have emerged in the market. Notably, the number of orders signed this week at prices of RMB 40,000 per ton and above has significantly decreased, and high-priced orders have almost disappeared.

Material Average Price (CNY/kg) Average Price (USD/kg) Weekly Change (%) N-type polysilicon 33.1 4.56 0.00 N-type granular silicon 37.0 5.10 0.00 Mono recharge 40.3 5.55 -0.49 Mono dense 36.3 5.00 -0.27

Silicon prices of the week

According to feedback from relevant enterprise personnel, almost all polysilicon enterprises were undergoing maintenance or load reduction this week. Among them, one plans to partially resume production capacity within this month, while another is gradually ramping up production until full capacity is reached. According to Solarbe Consulting data, domestic silicon material production in November was 133,000 tons, slightly down from the previous month, and is expected to drop to 105,000 tons in December, a decrease of more than 20% from the previous month. However, production cuts in downstream segments are more pronounced and faster, and inventory pressure on silicon materials continues to intensify, making it difficult to alleviate the downward price trend in the short term.

In terms of silicon wafers, prices remained stable this week. Affected by the production increase of some first- and second-tier enterprises, silicon wafer production has increased slightly from this week. According to Solarbe Consulting data, silicon wafer production in December is expected to increase by about 5% month-on-month. Currently, inventory in the silicon wafer segment continues to decrease, with old inventory gradually being cleared and inventory pressure continuously easing. Supported by demand, silicon wafer prices are expected to remain stable overall in the short term, with slight fluctuations possible for some sizes.

In the battery sector, prices rose slightly this week. Recently, inventory in the battery sector has bottomed out, and production scheduling for December continues to increase. Among them, the operating rate of specialized battery factories has increased slightly, while integrated manufacturers have experienced a certain degree of production reduction due to internal adjustments. Overall, battery supply in December remains relatively abundant. With sufficient orders, battery prices are expected to further increase in the short term.

