Wind energy production increased compared to October in most major European markets.

In November, monthly prices in most major European electricity markets exceeded €100/MWh. In almost all markets, this was the highest monthly price since at least May 2023. The increase in gas prices, which reached the highest average since December 2023, was the main driver of these increases. Rising CO 2 prices and electricity demand, as well as declining photovoltaic energy production also drove the price increases compared to October even though wind energy production increased in most markets. Photovoltaic energy registered production records for November in Spain, Italy, France and Portugal.

In November 2024, the monthly average price in most major European electricity markets exceeded €100/MWh and was the highest since at least May 2023.

Source: Prepared by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting using data from OMIE, EPEX SPOT, Nord Pool and GME.

Solar photovoltaic energy registered historical production records for the month of November in Spain, Italy, France and Portugal.

With the seasonal change and colder temperatures, electricity demand increased in all major European markets compared to the previous month.

The monthly average settlement price of TTF gas futures in the ICE market for the Front?Month was the highest since December 2023.

CO 2 emission allowance futures prices in the EEX market for the reference contract of December 2024 increased compared to October.

Settlement prices of Brent oil futures for the Front?Month in the ICE market decreased compared to the previous month.

