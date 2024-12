Provence Grand Large, the pilot floating wind farm with 3 turbines located in France, connects to the grid

We have mentioned the pilot wind farm Provence Grand Large several times, composed of 3 x SG 8.0-167 DD turbines of 8.4 MW each, which is the first floating wind farm in France.

Well, after a long period of construction, installation, and commissioning, the park has finally fed its first megawatt-hours into the grid.

Located 17 kilometers off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, the turbines are anchored at a depth of about 100 meters and float on TLP (Tensioned Leg Platform) platforms.

France also has another similar wind farm under construction, Eolmed, which is also floating and composed of 3 units of the Vestas V164-10.0 MW, mounted on a BW Ideol barge-type floater.

Undoubtedly, the learnings from these pilot projects will be fundamental for France’s upcoming offshore wind auction (AO9), where more than 1 GW of floating wind power will be auctioned.

Sergio Fdez Munguía

https://windletter.substack.com/p/windletter-97-llevando-la-energia?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1178124&post_id=152225790&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ohn78&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email