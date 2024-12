India’s solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity achieves capacity of 63 GW

India’s solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity of approximately 63 GW, as reported in the Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Government Initiatives to Boost Domestic Production

To further strengthen domestic PV module production, the government has implemented several key initiatives:

*Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme: This scheme aims to support the production of high-efficiency solar PV modules.

*Domestic Content Requirement: This mandates the use of locally manufactured components in subsidy-supported projects launched by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

*Make in India Preference: The government prioritizes the use of domestically produced goods in public procurement.

*Basic Customs Duty: A customs duty has been imposed on imported solar PV cells and modules to encourage local manufacturing.

Progress Under the PLI Scheme

The PLI scheme for India’s Solar PV modules has seen significant progress.

The authorities have issued Letters of Award to establish 48,337 MW of fully or partially integrated solar PV module manufacturing units in India.

By October 31, 2024, projects under this scheme will have already committed investments of around ?35,000 crore.

Solar Waste Management Regulations

For solar waste management, manufacturers of solar cells and modules are required to comply with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022.

These regulations mandate the following:

Manufacturers must obtain registration, maintain an inventory of solar PV modules, and store waste generated from these modules until 2034-35.

Annual returns must be filed, and manufacturers must adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Processors must handle waste other than solar PV modules according to applicable waste management rules.

Solar PV module recyclers must recover materials as specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

E-Waste Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Portal

To streamline e-waste management, authorities have developed an online Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Portal.

The portal requires all producers, manufacturers, recyclers, and refurbishers of e-waste, including solar panel and cell producers, to register.

As of November 29, 2024, a total of 552 solar panel and cell producers have registered with the CPCB on the E-Waste EPR Portal.

As reported by pv-magazine-india.com, the measures reflect India’s commitment to expanding its domestic solar manufacturing capabilities while ensuring environmentally responsible management of solar waste.