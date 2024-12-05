Ingeteam supplies its technology for new photovoltaic plants in Australia

ACEN Australia’s Stubbo Solar Project has been in construction since late 2022 and once complete, will generate enough renewable energy to power 185,000 average Australian homes.

Ingeteam supplied Stubbo Solar Project’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firm, PCL Construction, with the power conversion units (PCUs) for the project, which includes more than 300 inverters, the plant control systems and commissioning services.

Ingeteam’s share of the Australian solar market is about 25%.

Ingeteam continues to strengthen its position in the Australian market by supplying its technology for ACEN Australia’s soon to be completed, Stubbo Solar project, in Central-West NSW, Australia.

Stubbo Solar, the 4th utility-scale solar facility being constructed in Australia by PCL Construction, will generate enough renewable energy to supply 185,000 average Australian homes each year and is expected to contribute to the NSW Government’s target to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. Stubbo Solar covers an area of 1,250 hectares and will reduce annual CO 2 emissions by 600,000 tonnes thanks to its 400 MW output.

For this project, Ingeteam has supplied PCL Construction more than 300 inverters -and their commissioning services-integrated in a turnkey ready-to-install MV solution. In addition, two Power Plant Controller (PPC) systems have been provided to help the grid operator predict and manage the PV plant’s operation. The design phase for the project incorporated photovoltaic panels anticipated to coexist with sheep grazing activities, as the land used to locate the solar project was previously used for that.

According to Juan Miguel Gutiérrez, Director of Ingeteam Australia, “The construction of ACEN Australia’s Stubbo Solar project is great news for Australia and Ingeteam. For Australia because it continues to make progress in the decarbonisation of its energy mix, and for us because it demonstrates our technological competitiveness, our production and logistics capacity for projects of this size, and our technical aptitude when it comes to developing simulation models for the grid studies required by the Australian operator”.

“PCL Construction’s Solar Division is incredibly proud to partner with ACEN Australia and Ingeteam on the Stubbo Solar project”, said Gopi Govindraj, Australia’s Country Manager for PCL Construction’s Solar Division. “This marks a significant step forward in Australia’s sustainable energy development and decarbonisation. We are excited to see this project come to life and contribute to the country’s net zero targets, supporting the goal for brighter, greener communities”.

Ingeteam has had a subsidiary in North Wollongong for more than 10 years and has a solar market share of around 25% in the country, where it has positioned itself as a technology partner that supports plant developers to successfully meet the demanding technical prerequisites for grid connection. Last year it also participated with its technology on Stage 1 of ACEN Australia’s New England Solar project, that has been generating clean energy for the past 12 months.

Ingeteam is a team of around 3,500 people in 16 countries, with more than 80 years of experience in providing creative solutions to specific problems to electrify society innovatively and sustainably via cutting-edge technology specialising in the conversion of electrical energy. Ingeteam seeks to consolidate a position as a leading firm in generation from renewables (wind, PV & hydroelectric), storage, smart transmission networks and efficient, clean electricity consumption via our electric vehicle chargers, converters and motors for trains, marine use, steel, mining, the production of green hydrogen and submersible motors and pumps for use in water.

PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $10 billion AUD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.