Enercon launches new sustainability strategy

Wind turbine manufacturer reinforces its commitment to sustainable use of resources // Clear goals for environmental and climate protection, social equity and transparency in corporate governance

ENERCON’s founding principle is based on the vision of a clean and decentralised energy supply to cover increasing energy demands in harmony with the environment and society. By publishing its new sustainability strategy, the company is taking the next step and integrating sustainable behaviour systematically and measurably in all business areas.

Key elements of the ENERCON sustainability strategy include the commitment to even more environmental and climate protection, a targeted improvement in healthy, safe and fair working conditions and a commitment to responsible and transparent corporate governance.

Reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions by 30?percent, increasing green energy consumption to 100?percent and developing rotor blades that are fully recyclable are examples of selected sustainability goals to be reached by 2030. Furthermore, the company aims to increase the quota of women in senior leadership positions to 25 percent and introduce systems for transparent internal and external sustainability reporting. Further goals are presented here.

‘Sustainable action is an essential commitment for ENERCON and an integral element of our company DNA – and has been since day one’, explains ENERCON CEO Udo Bauer. ‘Together with our employees, products and business partners, we want to make a noticeably positive contribution to the environment, society and the economy. The new sustainability strategy acts as our compass.’

With the new sustainability strategy, ENERCON is also preparing for the increasing legislative requirements in Europe, such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) or the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), where the company has already made significant progress.