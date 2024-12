Türkiye to invest $10B in energy storage to boost wind power and photovoltaic solar energy

Türkiye is making significant strides toward its 2053 net-zero carbon emissions goal by ramping up investments in energy storage systems according to Türkiye daily.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) approved a 35-gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity allocation for grid-scale storage projects, with an estimated investment of $10 billion.

Timeline: Energy storage investments will gain speed by the first quarter of 2025, with systems operational by early 2026.

Objective: Store excess wind and solar energy for use during low-production hours, supporting clean energy goals and economic benefits.

Energy Storage Industries Association (EDEDER) President Can Tokcan noted during a press briefing that finalizing regulations is crucial to accelerating investments.

“The draft regulation for energy storage has been published, but the final version needs to be issued urgently. This will pave the way for rapid investment and implementation,” said Tokcan.

Türkiye’s 35 GWh storage capacity accounts for grid-scale projects alone.

Global energy storage investments have surpassed 150 GWh.

Türkiye has already begun installations in Hungary, Bulgaria, and Spain, leveraging its geographic advantage close to Europe.

Tokcan highlighted the importance of local expertise in manufacturing, system management, and maintenance to avoid dependency on foreign firms.

“If we don’t develop local capabilities, we risk losing control over our energy grid,” he said.

What’s next

EDEDER will host the Energy and Storage Future Congress in Ankara on Dec. 24 under the theme “Battery Hub of the Region: Türkiye.”

“We believe Türkiye can become a regional hub for battery technology, and our government is committed to making this a reality,” Tokcan said.

Why it matters

These efforts will position Türkiye as a leader in energy storage innovation, fostering collaboration and supporting renewable energy goals.

turkiyetoday.com