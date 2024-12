Nordex receives the 17th German Corporate Sustainability Award in the “Motors and Turbines” category

We are pleased to announce that Nordex Group has been recognised with the German Corporate Sustainability Award as one of 100 industry pioneers. This prestigious award recognises our continuous efforts and innovation in the field of sustainable energy solutions.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday 28 November 2024 during the 17th German Sustainability Day in Düsseldorf, Germany. Personalities from the worlds of business, politics, culture, sport and the media were among approximately 1,000 guests attending. Nordex’ Director Sustainability Sandra Pfeiffer has accepted the award on behalf of #TeamNordex.

The 100 sector winners were selected by 224 expert judges from the fields of research, associations, consultancy and civil society based on effective, successful and exemplary contributions to the process of transformation. Nordex shares first place in the “Motors and Turbines” category with Ebm Papst. This success is the result of the hard work and commitment of all Nordex employees, with the team continuing to work together for a sustainable future.

A special thank you to all the departments that have contributed to this success through their cooperation and commitment. This award motivates us to continue our mission and to pursue our pioneering work in the field of renewable energies.