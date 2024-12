Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola sign contract for 64 SG14-236 DD wind turbines for the East Anglia 2 wind farm

Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola have signed a contract for 64 SG14-236 DD turbines for the East Anglia 2 wind farm, with a capacity of 960 MW.

East Anglia TWO will be the third wind farm built by Scottish Power in the so-called East Anglia Hub, with East Anglia ONE (714 MW) operating since July 2020 and East Anglia THREE (1,400 MW), the company’s largest wind farm, currently under construction.

The Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD has a rotor diameter of 236 meters and a power capacity of up to 15 MW with its Power Boost technology.

With the latest offshore developments, the ranking, which our friend Kiko Maza regularly updates, now shows the V236-15.0 MW by Vestas as the leading model with over 18 GW in firm orders, conditional orders, and preferred agreements, though no commercial projects are yet under construction.

Interestingly, in the comments section of Kiko’s post, there’s talk that if agreements between developers and manufacturers not yet publicly disclosed were considered, the picture would change. Speculation even mentions “turbines not yet certified but already selected for future projects.” Could they be referring to the hypothetical SG 21-276 DD? Chinese OEMs, apparently not…

Sergio Fdez Munguía

