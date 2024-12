PERC, TOPCon and HJT photovoltaic (PV) modules record lows in the international market

The data is part of the new InfoLink Consulting newsletter, which monitors the global costs of the photovoltaic chain on a weekly basis.

The prices of Mono PERC, bifacial N-Type TOPCon and HJT (heterojunction) photovoltaic modules sold by China in the international market registered new falls in November 2024, consolidating a year of significant reductions in the solar energy sector.

According to the most recent InfoLink Consulting newsletter, which monitors the global costs of the photovoltaic chain on a weekly basis, between the 20th and the 27th of this month, the average values ??of these equipment in the international market fell by 5.6%, 5% and 4.3%, respectively.

The highlight is the TOPCon N-type bifacial modules, which dropped in price for the first time in history to less than US$0.100/W, and now cost US$0.095/W.

HJT panels also reached the lowest average price on record: US$0.11/W. So far this year, the technology has seen a price drop of more than 30%, as in January it cost US$0.160/W.

Mono PERC photovoltaic modules, on the other hand, showed more stable performance in November, with no major fluctuations. The performance was different from that of previous months.

So far this year, the technology has seen a considerable reduction: it went from US$0.125/W in January to the current US$0.085/W, a 32% reduction in its average price.

While PV module prices fell, P-cell wafers posted an increase last week, as highlighted in a new InfoLink Consulting newsletter.

182mm wafers rose 6.3%, with the average price increasing from $0.143 to $0.152 per piece. 210mm wafers posted a 3.3% increase from $0.212 to $0.219 per piece over the same period.

Despite these occasional increases, wafer prices have seen a significant decline so far this year. Since January, the average cost has fallen by almost 40%, reflecting global supply and demand trends in the PV market.

https://www.infolink-group.com