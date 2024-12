Moquegua in Peru is preparing to have one of the largest photovoltaic solar power plants in South America with 468 MW

The choice of Moquegua for the Kallpa Pampa Salinas I and II photovoltaic (PV) complex, with a combined capacity of 468 MW, is not a coincidence. The region has been identified as one of the most promising for developing solar photovoltaic energy projects in Peru, thanks to its high radiation and favorable climatic conditions.

The company Kallpa Generación S.A. has received two temporary concessions to carry out feasibility studies for the generation of electric energy in the solar energy projects “CSF Pampa Salinas I” and “CSF Pampa Salinas II”, which will be carried out in the department of Moquegua, recognized as the region with the greatest potential for photovoltaic plants in Peru.

Ministerial resolution No. 437-2024-MINEM/DM grants a period of twenty-four (24) months to the company Kallpa to develop the Feasibility Studies related to the activity of generating electric energy in the project “CSF Pampa Salinas I” with an installed capacity of 234 MW, which will be carried out in the district of El Algarrobal, province of Ilo, department of Moquegua.

Meanwhile, ministerial resolution No. 436-2024-MINEM/DM grants a similar period for the feasibility studies by Kallpa for the future photovoltaic solar power plant “CSF Pampa Salinas II”, which will be developed in the district of Moquegua, province of Mariscal Nieto, department of Moquegua. It will also have an installed capacity of 234 MW.

Brazil has the largest photovoltaic solar power plants in the South American region. It is followed by Chile and Argentina, where the CEME1 (480 MW) and Cauchari (300 MW) projects have recently been developed, respectively.

However, Brazilian plants are well above these levels, due to the rapid adoption of these new renewable energy sources in the international market. If developed, the Kallpa project could tempt the top 10 in the region, but perhaps not for long.

Janauba (Brazil) 1.6 GW

São Gonzalo (Brazil) 864 MW

Sol del Cerrado (Brazil) 766 MW

Futuro (Brazil) 692 MW

Helio Valgas (Brazil) 662 MW

Mendubim (Brazil) 531 MW

CEME1 (Chile) 480 MW

Sol do Sertão (Brazil) 475 MW

Belmonte (Brazil) 455 MW

Buena Suerte (Brazil) 438 MW

Peru has solar projects with an installed capacity of 11.5 GW

Former Minister Rómulo Mucho highlighted the country’s potential in renewable energy during his participation in the forum “Energy Transmission Policies in Peru”, organized by the Lima Chamber of Commerce (CCL).

According to Minem estimates, Peru has a potential of 937 GW in solar energy, which represents a significant opportunity for the development of photovoltaic projects in the country.

Currently, there are solar projects in Peru that add up to an installed capacity of 11.5 GW, distributed in 53 facilities located in the regions of Arequipa, Moquegua, Ica, Tacna, Piura and Puno.

For the Peruvian Government, these new investments in solar energy are projected at US$8,305 million, which reflects the interest and commitment to clean energy in the country.

In hydropower, the country has a potential of 70 GW, while in wind energy it is estimated at 20 GW and in geothermal energy at 3 GW. These figures underline the diversity of renewable energy resources available in the Peruvian territory.