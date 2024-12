TotalEnergies wind power investment in Chubut, Argentina

The province of Chubut is once again a protagonist in the development of renewable energies with the announcement of a new wind farm in the central plateau. Located in the El Escorial area, this ambitious project has the support of the company TotalEnergies Renewables Services Argentina, in an agreement that was signed by Governor Ignacio Torres and the Undersecretary of Renewable Energies, Nicolás Cittadini.

The wind farm planned for El Escorial will have between 35 and 40 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 6 megawatts. This will allow the generation of a significant volume of clean energy that will not only be injected into the national electrical system, but will also be destined to improve the supply in localities of the central plateau.

«This project is not only a commitment to the energy transition, but also to the equitable development of the province. Communities that today depend on fuel generators will be able, in the near future, to have renewable and stable energy,” said Nicolás Cittadini in dialogue with journalist Martín Busi on the program La Éltima Palabra broadcast on FM EL CHUBUT.

The park will include the construction of an electrical substation, which will connect the generated energy to the high voltage line that links the Cordillera with Puerto Madryn. “This is crucial because it will allow supplying both the national market and nearby towns, which will have a direct impact on the quality of life of its inhabitants,” said the official.

RURAL COMMUNITIES

The Undersecretary of Renewable Energy emphasized the impact that this project will have on the towns of the plateau, many of which face high costs and limitations in their electricity supply.

“With the substation in operation, it will be possible to advance in the construction of electrical lines that reach towns such as Gastre or El Escorial. This means that, for the first time, these communities will have access to a clean, renewable and constant source of energy, moving away from expensive diesel engines,” explained Cittadini.

NEXT STEPS

Although the agreement of intent is a fundamental step, there are still technical and legal aspects to be resolved. “The civil work does not yet have a start date. We must first finalize the agreements with the landowners and define finer technical issues. Once that is ready, the governor will be the one to officially announce the start of the works,” said Cittadini.

The El Escorial wind farm represents much more than an investment in infrastructure. It is a commitment to a more sustainable and equitable energy model, capable of generating economic and social development throughout the province.

“Chubut is leading the way towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. This project is just the beginning of a transformation that will benefit both our communities and the environment,” concluded Cittadini.