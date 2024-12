Kazakhstan and China partner for Sany wind turbine plant

The plant will produce nacelles, hubs and towers for wind power projects.

Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna state fund and China’s SANY Renewable Energy (SANY RE) have begun construction of a $114 million wind turbine component manufacturing plant in the Zhambyl region, marking a step in the country’s renewable energy sector.

The plant, which is set to begin operations in late 2025, will produce essential components such as nacelles, hubs and towers for wind power plants. The project is a key initiative in Kazakhstan’s strategy to boost renewable energy production and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of the board of Samruk-Kazyna, stressed the importance of the initiative:

“This [involves] attracting $114 million in foreign direct investment. The project will be implemented without additional loans from Kazakhstan’s development institutions. The level of localization will be at least 30%. To support this, SANY RE plans to establish a new R&D center.”

Samruk-Kazyna aims to put 6 GW of renewable energy sources into operation by 2030 in collaboration with its partners, addressing Kazakhstan’s growing energy demands while promoting sustainable development.

SANY Renewable Energy is a division of SANY Group, a leading Chinese engineering and manufacturing company. The company’s expertise in renewable energy technology aligns with Kazakhstan’s drive for cleaner energy solutions.

Founded in 2008, Samruk-Kazyna manages key strategic assets in Kazakhstan, including major corporations such as Air Astana, Kazatomprom and KazMunayGas, which play a vital role in the nation’s economic development.