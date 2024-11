Enercon and Landsvirkjun sign contract for first large wind farm in Iceland

The planned wind farm comprises 28 x E-138 EP3 wind turbines with a total rated capacity of 120 MW

The state-owned energy supplier Landsvirkjun relies on ENERCON wind turbines for the installation of the first large wind farm in Iceland. The contract with ENERCON covers the delivery and construction of 28 x E-138 EP3 turbines with a hub height of 81 meters and a total capacity of 120 MW. The wind farm will be built on an area of 17 square kilometers in the south of Iceland in Búrfell, approximately 130 kilometres from Reykjavik.

ENERCON and Landsvirkjun have been working together for many years, which began in 2012 with the construction of the first wind turbines in Iceland. ‘We are very pleased to be able to build on this today. For us, wind energy is a sensible addition to geothermal energy and hydropower. We will now build the first large wind farm in Iceland and it is essential for us to have the most experienced and reliable partner in that project,’ explains Hörður Arnarson, CEO of Landsvirkjun.

(from left): Ásbjörg Kristinsdóttir (Executive Vice President of Planning and Construction), Uli Schulze Südhoff (ENERCON CCO), Hörður Arnarson (CEO of Landsvirkjun) and Steinunn Pálmadóttir (lawyer at Landsvirkjun) at the signing ceremony in Reykjavik.

‘Since our first joint project, Iceland has been a market with considerable potential for us, which we have never lost sight of, and the enthusiasm in our entire team is great that we can realise this project with Landsvirkjun. This also demonstrates that the Nordic countries continue to play an important role in our further market orientation,’ says Benjamin Seifert, Regional Head ENERCON Central & Northern Europe.

‘Iceland is expanding its green energy mix to include onshore wind energy, and we are delighted that ENERCON has been chosen as the preferred partner to support the expansion goals alongside our customer,’ says ENERCON CCO Uli Schulze Südhoff. ‘The fact that the first large wind farm on the westernmost island in Europe consists exclusively of ENERCON wind turbines makes us a part of Icelandic energy history and underscores the trust in the reliability of our products and the capabilities of our teams.’

The beginning of the works will be this year, with Landsvirkjun building the site roads followed by the foundation works. The first components will be delivered to the site in May 2026 and construction works will start in the second quarter of that year.