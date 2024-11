Vestas secures 900 MW offshore wind power order from RWE in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order for the 900 MW Nordseecluster B offshore wind project from RWE in Germany. This firm order announcement refers to the company’s announcement 09/2024 of 17 May 2024.

The order includes 60 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and Vestas is responsible for the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also service the asset under a 5-year service contract followed by a long-term operational support contract.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases, Phase A and Phase B. The first phase of the project, the 660 MW Nordseecluster A, was announced as a firm order in June 2024 and consists of 44 V236-15.0 MW turbines.

“We are pleased to contribute to this flagship project for Europe’s offshore wind sector, reflecting our ongoing commitment to advancing clean energy solutions. Our thanks to RWE for the years of excellent collaboration, which have been essential to making this project a reality,” says Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “We look forward to the successful completion of Nordseecluster and to further driving the transition to a more sustainable future.”

Thomas Michel, COO of RWE Offshore Wind: “With the addition of Nordseecluster B to our portfolio of ongoing projects, we are building offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 4.8 gigawatts. Working closely with our supply chain partners is critical to the successful execution of this ambitious programme and we look forward to working with Vestas on our German Nordseecluster offshore project.”

The project site is located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German North Sea. Installation of the Nordseecluster B wind turbines is planned to take place in 2028, with commercial operation commencing in early 2029.