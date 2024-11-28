The changing shape of European energy storage

Energy storage has grown exponentially in Europe in recent years – and that pace is set to continue across the continent. So, how is the market evolving, and how can industrial players best position themselves to thrive in this fastmoving environment?

The European grid-scale project pipeline is large and diverse. We looked at all storage technologies apart from pumped hydro, identifying 1502 projects across 33 European countries with secured grid connections and that are either announced, under construction or already operational.

What’s the size and shape of the market?

The European grid-scale project pipeline is large and diverse. We looked at all storage technologies apart from pumped hydro, identifying 1502 projects across 33 European countries with secured grid connections and that are either announced, under construction or already operational.

Together these projects represent 62 gigawatts (GW) of storage capacity. Although hundreds of players are active in the market, the top 15 asset owners account for more than a third of overall operational and planned capacity. Notably, the UK accounts for more than half the project pipeline by capacity – Germany has nearly as many projects planned, but smaller projects sizes mean it accounts for only 10% of total capacity.

Who’s involved in European energy storage?

We categorise energy storage market players into six groups: developers, Investment fund, Independent power producers (IPPs), Independent flex provider (IFPs), utilities and local authorities.

Currently, while investment funds are the lead owners of operational grid-scale storage projects, utilities own the largest share of the operational capacity.

However, the owner landscape looks different when all project pipelines are considered. Power companies with development capabilities play a significant role when all project pipelines are analysed, but many of these projects might not be realised, as 65% of all European projects are still in the early development stage.

How is the market changing?

We’ve identified several key trends as the European energy storage market matures: