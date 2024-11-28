ENERCON plans to install another 2,500 MW of wind power in Türkiye with its partners

MoU signed with I? Enerji and Polat Enerji for the installation of E-175 EP5 wind turbines.

ENERCON continues to play a leading role in the expansion of onshore wind power in Turkey. At the German-Turkish Energy Forum held today (27 November) in Berlin, the wind turbine manufacturer signed a letter of intent with Turkish energy companies I? Enerji and Polat Enerji to install another 2,500 MW of onshore capacity. The signing took place in the presence of German Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck and Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar.

In the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partners agreed to jointly realise onshore projects in Turkey and neighbouring countries with a total capacity of 2,500 MW over the next five years. Within the framework of this cooperation, ENERCON will supply and install the wind turbine technology and will take care of the long-term maintenance of the constructed wind farms.

ENERCON’s new flagship model, the E-175 EP5, will be used in the planned cooperation. With a rotor diameter of 175 metres and a nominal output of 6.0 to 7.0 MW, this turbine type is currently one of the most powerful and efficient onshore turbines in Europe. The delivery volume of the cooperation amounts to at least 350 wind turbines.

(fromleft): Ne?et Cireli (Board Member Polat Enerji),Kayahan Karada? (CEO ?? Enerji and Board Member Polat Enerji), Udo Bauer (CEOENERCON), Arif Günyar (ENERCON Regional Head Central Asia, Middle East andAfrica). In the background (from left): Turkish Energy Minister AlparslanBayraktar and German Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck

“ENERCON is ready to continue to contribute to the energy transition in Turkey,” said ENERCON CEO Udo Bauer on the signed letter of intent. “I am very excited about the collaboration with our partners I? Enerji and Polat Enerji, which represents a new milestone in the expansion of onshore wind energy in Turkey. Political support for renewable energy in Turkey is also exemplary. Politicians rightly consider onshore wind energy to be the cornerstone of a sustainable energy system in the country.”

Ne?et Özgür Cireli, member of the board of directors of Polat Enerji, says: “ENERCON wind turbines have already proven to be very reliable and robust in our existing projects. Our current installed capacity exceeds 740 MW and there are capacity expansion projects of 130 MW under construction or development. We are pleased to continue advancing our commitment to wind energy together with ENERCON, both in Turkey and in other countries where Polat Energy Europe invests and develops projects.”

Kayahan Karada?, CEO of ?? Enerji and member of the Board of Directors of Polat Enerji, said: “As of today, Enercon is our main supplier and we see this agreement as the first step of a new beginning.”

Three companies that are among the pioneers of the wind industry in Turkey have joined forces for cooperation. Polat Enerji is the largest wind power operator in Turkey, with an installed capacity of over 740 MW and has been one of ENERCON’s major international customers for many years. ?? Enerji is also one of the largest renewable energy producers in Turkey, holding a 50% stake in Polat Enerji’s portfolio and operating two separate wind farms with a total installed capacity of 84 MW and a wind extension potential of 40 MW, bringing the total capacity to 833 MW and the potential to 873 MW. With a total capacity of around 13 GW, Turkey is the sixth largest onshore wind market in Europe. ENERCON alone has installed more than 3 GW of this in the last 27 years.