Wind Europe wind fair chooses Madrid as new venue for 2026

The annual WindEurope event is changing its venue in our country. Bilbao used to host the largest wind fair in Europe every two years, but the promoters of the event have decided to ‘move’ to Madrid to organise the 2026 edition. Thus, Ifema will host the European wind sector meeting from 21 to 23 April 2026.

According to the statement from the European wind industry association itself, “Spain’s impressive track record, with 30 GW of installed capacity and a leading role in European wind manufacturing” has motivated the choice of the capital as the venue for the fair. “This event will showcase the strength and potential of this crucial industry, while encouraging innovation, collaboration and progress,” say Wind Europe, which will organise the event in collaboration with the Wind Business Association (AEE) of our country.

The truth is that, as many of the exhibitors and visitors of the last edition of the fair held in Bilbao acknowledged, the capital of Biscay had become too small to accommodate the volume of visitors generated by the event. Logistical and accommodation problems have led to the transfer of the fair to Madrid, which offers more alternatives than the city of the Guggenheim.

The fair, which is also held in Copenhagen the year it is not held in Spain, expects to receive more than 15,000 visitors in its 2026 edition in Madrid. In addition, the congress area will have more than 70 sessions; 350 prominent speakers from industry, governments, NGOs, finance and other sectors; and more than 500 exhibitors.