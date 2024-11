The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF) Hydrogen and Storage Summit will take place in Madrid on February 11 and 12

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF) announces the celebration of the III Storage and Hydrogen Summit, which will take place on February 11 and 12, 2025 at the Novotel Madrid Center (Calle de O’Donnell, 53, Salamanca, 28009 Madrid).

During two days of intense debates and round tables, experts from the energy sector will meet to address the most relevant issues on energy storage and green hydrogen.

In this third edition, the summit will focus on the future of storage and hydrogen in Europe, exploring regulatory barriers, solutions to encourage demand, the role of behind-the-meter storage and other key aspects for the energy transition and decarbonization. During two intense days, attendees will be able to exchange impressions and projects in different networking spaces and delve into the current state of storage and hydrogen with specific presentations and round tables by industry leaders.

Within the framework of the Summit, the UNEF Seal of Excellence for Storage will also be presented, a recognition of the best practices in the sector.

Summit Program:

February 11:

Situation of Energy Storage in Europe

What are the main regulatory barriers (in administrative and environmental processing) that storage projects face?

How to encourage demand for Green Hydrogen projects?

What role will aggregation and flexibility play in the development of storage?

What is the role of behind-the-meter storage and what are the main measures necessary for its deployment in residential self-consumption?

Are renewable hydrogen derivatives the key to the decarbonization of society?

Special intervention: UNEF initiatives in Storage.

Presentation of the Seal of Excellence for Storage

How to guarantee industrial safety in storage systems?

February 12:

Overview of the green hydrogen sector in Europe

What are the main challenges of renewable hydrogen?

What can we expect from the capacity mechanism?

What are the main regulatory measures that must be taken to reach 12 GW of electrolysers set in the PNIEC?

How to address the problems of social receptivity in storage projects?

The future of access and connection for storage and renewable hydrogen

What current and future markets can favour the profitability of in-meter storage projects?

How to optimise the use cases of behind-the-meter storage in commercial and industrial self-consumption?

What new financing schemes are emerging for Renewable Hydrogen projects?

Full agenda and registrations

https://www.unef.es/es/evento/iiicumbrealmacenamientohidrogeno