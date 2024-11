Nine wind turbines to be built on Scotland’s largest island

Nine new wind turbines are set to be built on Scotland’s largest island.

Three Lewis community landowners joined forces to create a wind farm plan to provide a sustainable income in the future.

The project will comprise nine wind turbines, with hub heights of up to 110 metres.

A moorland near Barvas was selected to host the 43 MW project based on different criteria.

Once completed, the surplus income generated by the wind turbines will be shared among the three organisations involved and reinvested into social regeneration initiatives within the community-owned estates across the west of Lewis.

The organisations behind the project are Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn (Galson Estate Trust), Urras Oighreachd Bharabhais (Barvas Estate Trust), and Urras Oighreachd Chàrlabhaigh (Carloway Estate Trust).

They have formed West Coast Community Energy Ltd to deliver the venture.

“This is a very ambitious project and will be the largest community-owned windfarm in the UK if it proceeds,” said David Macmillan, chair of West Coast Community Energy Ltd.

“Given recent messaging over diminishing grid capacity, the provision of a firm connection offer came as a surprise and has created significant momentum.

“It is just a first stage, however, in obtaining a connection to export electricity to the grid and there are a raft of obstacles in front of the community landowners.

“We are grateful to the Local Energy Scotland and Community Led Local Development teams for funding support to date, and to Locogen for technical advice, which have enabled us to reach this stage.”

Three turbines built on moorland (Image: NQ archive)The project will be administered by Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn during the early stages of the planning until West Coast Community Energy Ltd can employ its own staff.

“We see this as one of our key foundation stones for the future in order that we can continue our community regeneration efforts for the next generation as well,” said Agnes Rennie, Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn chairperson.

“The existing wind assets at Baile an Truiseil have proved to be transformational for the area and Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn is pleased to be able to share some of its resources to ensure that this vital project keeps on track.”

Winter ecological surveys are already underway on site after the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks firm grid offer was accepted last September.

An additional application is being submitted to Scottish Hydro Electricity Transmission Ltd to evaluate the possible impacts of the interconnector from Arnish to the mainland.

In the first week of December, the public is invited to attend events to learn more about the project.