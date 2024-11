Naturgy to supply Amazon with energy produced by its fourth wind farm in Australia

Naturgy, through its subsidiary Global Power Generation (GPG), has put into operation its fourth wind farm in Australia, a facility with a capacity of 97 MW that will supply energy to the online retail giant Amazon.

The project is called Hawkesdale and is located in the state of Victoria, Naturgy reported in a statement, which detailed that the park will produce renewable energy equivalent to the consumption of 67,000 homes.

Naturgy has reached an agreement with Amazon for the supply of wind energy produced by this park.

Amazon is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, with more than 500 wind and solar projects, of which 79 are in Spain.

Naturgy’s project covers an area of ??2,300 hectares

This wind project covers an area of ??approximately 2,300 hectares where the current land use is mainly agricultural, including sheep and cattle grazing.

The installation will be connected to the grid through the current terminal station in Tarrone and Naturgy estimates that it will prevent the emission of 333,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually.

Hawkesdale is the fourth wind farm that Naturgy connects to the grid in Australia, which already has a renewable capacity in operation in this country of 492 MW.

In addition to the wind farms, Naturgy put the ACT Battery project into operation in this country last year, its first storage facility worldwide.

GPG has also started the construction of two new photovoltaic projects with a capacity of 260 MW and 100 MW, respectively.

The company is also finalising the start-up of the Cunderdin hybrid solar-battery plant and the Crookwell 3 and Ryan Corner wind farms, which will be its largest wind farm in the country, with a capacity of 218 MW.