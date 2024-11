EDP Renewables starts construction of its first photovoltaic project in Germany

The Ketzin solar plant, with an installed capacity of 87 MWp, is expected to come online in the second half of 2025, representing EDP’s capacity increase in the country.

EDP Renewables has started construction of its first large-scale renewable energy project in Germany, realising the company’s ambition to develop clean energy in the country.

The Ketzin project, located in the state of Brandenburg, west of Berlin, has been developed in collaboration with Kronos Solar EDPR, a German company specialising in solar development acquired by EDP in 2022. Kronos Solar’s consolidated experience has allowed EDP to build a strong pipeline of solar projects that will begin to materialise in the coming years.

The project has an installed capacity of 87 MWp and, once operational, is expected to produce around 91 GWh annually, enough to power more than 28,000 homes and avoid approximately 75,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

“The start of construction at Ketzin is a milestone for the EDP and Kronos Solar EDPR teams, as it marks the first step of our ambitious growth plan for Germany. With more than 5 GWp of large-scale solar projects in different stages of development until the end of the decade and with a dedicated team to drive wind energy and other renewable technologies, Germany will become one of the most important markets for EDP’s global ambitions,” highlights Duarte Bello, CEO of EDP for Europe.

While EDP’s short-term projects in Germany focus on large-scale solar technology, with the aim of installing more than 400 MWp in the next 2 years, EDP’s long-term strategy includes not only solar, but also the expansion and diversification of its portfolio with a strong focus on wind and battery storage, aiming to increase its contribution to the necessary energy transition in Germany with more than 1 GW of new projects by 2030.

Germany will account for around 20% of EDP’s European investment by the end of its current Business Plan, and around 25% by 2030, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to supporting Germany’s energy transition.