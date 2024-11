Brazil is the sixth country to reach 50 GW of solar photovoltaic energy

Photovoltaics represents 20.7% of Brazil’s electricity matrix. Brazil has just surpassed the 50 gigawatt (GW) mark of operational installed capacity of solar photovoltaic energy. The country became the sixth to reach this level, joining the United States, China, Germany, India and Japan.

The data was published this Tuesday (26) by the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar). In relation to the size of the generation systems, the production of own solar photovoltaic energy through small and medium systems leads with 33.5 GW of installed capacity. Large solar plants represent 16.5 GW.

From January to October, 119 solar plants were installed in the country, which added 4.54 GW of monitored electric energy in Brazil. The data are from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). Since it represents the power actually installed, the monitored power is slightly lower than the power granted by the regulatory body.

Participation

According to Absolar, solar sources represent 20.7% of the installed capacity of the Brazilian electrical matrix, ranking second among the available systems and only surpassed by hydroelectric energy. This division considers the installed operational power, not the consumption in the electrical system.

According to Aneel’s Generation Information System, solar energy represents 7.94% of the electrical energy monitored in the country. However, this percentage only considers the 16.5 GW produced by solar plants.

Since 2012, Absolar reported, solar energy has generated investments of R$ 229.7 billion in Brazil and generated a collection of R$ 71 billion for the public coffers. This energy source prevented the emission of 60.6 million tons of carbon dioxide in the country.

Review

The entity, however, criticizes the increase from 9.6% to 25% of the Import Tax on inputs and components of solar panels. The measure was approved two weeks ago by the Executive Steering Committee of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Gecex-Camex).

For Absolar, taxation discourages investments and compromises the growth rate of clean energy sources at a time of energy transition. The Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (Mdic) justified the measure as necessary to strengthen the local industry and generate jobs in Brazil.

Check the world ranking in accumulated solar energy power.

1) China – 817 GW

2) United States – 189.7 GW

3) Germany – 94.36 GW

4) India: 92.12 GW

5) Japan: 90.4 GW

6) Brazil – 50 GW

Source: Absolar