Spain approves 10 photovoltaic, hybridisation and 210 MW storage projects in the third week of November

The Official State Gazette for the third week of November contains announcements corresponding to 10 photovoltaic and hybridisation projects for 320 MW, including 100 MW belonging to Viga Renovables.

Resolution formulating the report determining the environmental impact of the 36 MW El Almendro Photovoltaic Solar Park project, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Huelva, promoted by Naturgy.

Application for recognition of public utility of the 50.1 MW El Granero photovoltaic solar installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Bocigas, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Opdenergy.

Application for a declaration of public utility specifically for the project for the Generation of Electric Energy through a 4.95 MW photovoltaic plant, in the municipality of El Bosque, in the province of Cádiz, promoted by Sunco Capital.

Application for administrative authorisation and declaration of public utility for the Hybrid Photovoltaic Plant of the Puerto del Rosario Wind Farm of 3.9 MW, in the municipality of Puerto del Rosario, on the island of Fuerteventura, promoted by Naturgy.

Application for modification of the prior administrative authorisation and construction and declaration of public utility for the purposes of compulsory expropriation of the assets and rights necessary for its establishment and the imposition and exercise of the right of way; concerning the hybridisation of the electric power generation facility using the 4.80 MW PFV Helios photovoltaic plant, with the Romeral 1, 2 and 3 generation plants, located in the municipality of Carmona (Seville), promoted by Tarba Energía.

Authorisation to initiate the public information file for the 4.019 MWp photovoltaic plant project for self-consumption on the island and energy efficiency improvement systems through inverters and other devices, for pumping from the Cadimo reservoir to the site, in the province of Jaén, promoted by the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation.

Application for prior administrative and construction authorisation, declaration of public utility and authorisation of the project for specific action of public interest on non-urbanisable land and environmental impact assessment of the project for the solar park called Riba-roja of 4.95 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, on land on non-urbanisable land, in the municipality of Riba-roja d’Ebre, in the Ribera d’Ebre region, promoted by Samara.

Application for prior administrative authorisation and construction of the projects for the execution of the BESS Hibridación FV Olmedilla battery storage modules of 27.46 MW for hybridisation with the existing FV Olmedilla photovoltaic solar park of 42 MW, and BESS Hibridación FV Romeral of 27.46 MW, for hybridisation with the existing FV Romeral photovoltaic solar park of 42 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the province of Cuenca, promoted by Iberdrola.

Application for prior administrative authorisation, declaration of regional energy interest and environmental impact declaration of the INCA BESS 66 kV energy storage project of 55 MW and a storage energy of 123.328 MWh, and of the alternative evacuation infrastructure projects in the municipality of Inca, promoted by Our New Energy (ONE).

Prior administrative authorisation for the “Tabernas 100 MW Photovoltaic Park” project of 99.85 MW, and part of its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Tabernas (Almería), promoted by Viga Renovables.