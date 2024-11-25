Acciona will build a 225 MW photovoltaic plant in Peru

The new plant will consist of 371,040 high-performance bifacial panels with advanced technology.

ACCIONA will build a new photovoltaic plant for Kallpa Generación, a Peruvian electricity company, in the district of La Joya (Arequipa, Peru), which will have a peak power capacity of 225MW.

The new plant will consist of 371,040 high-performance bifacial panels with advanced technology. It is estimated that it will be capable of producing 611GWh per year, which is equivalent to the average annual energy consumption of 547,000 households, preventing 215,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. The photovoltaic plant will cover an area of 549 hectares and will be connected to the Peruvian power grid at the 220kV San José substation.

In line with its aim to decarbonize the planet and promote employment linked to renewable energy, ACCIONA will execute this project under a turnkey or “full EPC” (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract.

The company has extensive international experience in the development of large photovoltaic plants, both for itself and for third parties, with more than 2,952MW installed in nine countries. These projects include the construction of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (Phase III) photovoltaic plant in Saih Al-Dahal, about 50 kilometers south of the city of Dubai, with a peak capacity of 1,054MW; and the Sishen plant in the northern province of Cape Town (South Africa), with a capacity of 94MWp. It also built the 246MWp El Romero Solar plant in the Atacama Desert (Chile), another one of the world’s largest plants, capable of producing energy equivalent to the consumption of 240,000 homes.

ACCIONA also has vast experience in the Peruvian infrastructure market, where it has been active since 1998 and has carried out major projects, especially in road and construction works, electricity transmission – a sector in which it is one of the largest operators in Latin America – and water.

Last April, the company was awarded, in a consortium with Ferrovial and Sacyr, the construction and operation of the thirty-year concession for the Lima Peripheral Ring Road, a 34.8-kilometer urban toll road in the metropolitan area of the Peruvian capital, which is key to the city’s transport.

The company also undertook major construction projects such as the Daniel Alcides Carrión hospital in Huancayo, in central Peru, and the Pucallpa prison on the banks of the Ucayali River in the country’s Amazon jungle area. ACCIONA also participated in the construction of a pumping system for the copper ore processing plant of the Antamina project, in the province of Huari; and it is building the new Control Tower of the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima.

LEADING OPERATOR

ACCIONA recently reached an agreement to acquire Darby International Capital’s high-voltage transmission line business in Peru, with an investment of €220 million. With this purchase, ACCIONA gains access to a portfolio of more than 1,200 kilometers of high-voltage power lines (ranging from 220Kv to 500Kv) and thirty substations in the country. Among other assets, it includes the acquisition of the “Machupichu-Quencoro-Onocora-Tintaya” thirty-year concession project, which will improve electricity transmission in the south of the country.

Recently, the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines, through the country’s Private Investment Promotion Agency (Proinversión), awarded three power transmission concession projects to a consortium led by ACCIONA. These projects will include more than 400 kilometers of transmission lines, six new substations and the modernization of six existing substations, with an estimated investment of US$337 million (€315 million). The projects will benefit more than one million residents of the regions of Ica and Arequipa, in the south of the country, and will facilitate the development of more than 10GW of renewable energy in the area.

Previously, ACCIONA had already been awarded the concession contract for the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of an electricity transmission network that will serve 1.3 million people across Reque and Nueva Carhuaquero, as well as Nueva Tumbes and Tumbes, in the north of the country. The company was also awarded the concession contract for the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of two power transmission lines that will benefit 370,000 people between Ica and Poroma, in southern Peru, and in Cáclic and Jaén, in the north of the country.

This year ACCIONA completed the construction of the Pachacútec Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), located in the district of Ventanilla (Lima), which is part of the third stage of the Expansion and Improvement Plan for the Pachacútec Macroproject’s Drinking Water and Sewage System. It also carried out noteworthy works on the Talara desalination plant, in the department of Piura, on Peru’s Pacific coast; the wastewater treatment plant of La Chira, in the district of Chorrillos (Lima); and the wastewater treatment plant of Arequipa. It is also in charge of water management for the Lima Drinking Water and Sewage Service (Sedapal).

In 2022, ACCIONA Energía undertook its first project in Peru with the construction of the 131.1MW San Juan de Marcona wind farm in the department of Ica.